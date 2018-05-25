Welcome as tourist centre gets new lease of life

MSP Finlay Carson says he is delighted at the news that the Castle Douglas Development Forum is set to take over the town’s tourist information centre from next week.

Taking over from Visit Scotland, the centre will be called the ‘Heart of Galloway’ and Mr Carson believes the news is a major boost for the tourism industry which is so vital to the region.

The forum have also been working closely with Dumfries and Galloway Food and Drink as they complete their transfer from Visit Scotland ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend and Mr Carson has praised the joined up working among key local stakeholders.

Mr Carson met with both the development forum and Visit Scotland in the last month and was pleased to support the proposals for the centre, which have now come to fruition.

Mr Carson said: “This is fantastic news for Castle Douglas and the region as a whole that the tourist information centre is set to have a bright new future ahead.

“The tourism industry is absolutely vital for the local economy in terms of growth and providing jobs and with this centre being at the Heart of Galloway, I hope we will be seeing even more visitors enjoy our wonderful region this summer and beyond.

“What has been key to this being a successful transfer is the joined up working between key local stakeholders including our food and drink industry leaders, which has a great knock on effect for another one of our key economic drivers; the agricultural sector.

“While there were fears that this centre might be lost to Castle Douglas, the drive and determination from those in the development forum have ensured that the centre is going to be able to offer more opportunities, including being a producers hub as well as a visitor hub.

“I congratulate all those who have made this a reality and I look forward to visiting the centre in the near future.”