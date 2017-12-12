Voting open for grants

Young people across Dumfries and Galloway will take to an online poll this week to decide which local organisations will benefit from a new grant fund.

Over the last month young people and organisations have submitted a variety of project ideas for new events and activities to the Young Person’s Choices Fund, set up by the Scottish Government.

The projects are aimed at youngsters and will be delivered during 2018, some of which will be allocated a share of the £50,000 available. Young people, aged between 12 and 25, can cast up to three votes in both the small and large grant categories which are split into East and West localities, with £25,000 allocated to either side of the region.

To be able to vote, young people will need their Young Scot card number or, if this has been lost, they are able to message the Year of Young People 2018 D&G Facebook page to receive a temporary number.

Every secondary school in the region has been approached by Youth Services and they, along with community organisations and youth groups promote the vote as much as possible to ensure that young people have the opportunity to influence what free activities and projects exist in their communities.

The vote went live at the start of this week and will close at 5pm this Monday, December 18. Details on all the applicants and also how to vote, are available at https://young.scot/local-authorities/dumfries-and-galloway/young-peoples-choices-in-dumfries-and-galloway/