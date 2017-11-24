Search

Town lights up for Christmas

Saturday 18th November Newton Strewart Christmas lights switch on Local celebrity Baird Matthews switches on the towns lights
Saturday’s weather might have been cold but there was a very warm reception to the coming of the festive season in Newton Stewart with the official switch-on of its Christmas Lights.

Although it is a firmly-established town tradition, this year’s event was the first in which Cree Valley Community Council and the Newton Stewart Initiative joined forces in organising a big on-street disco plus other entertainments and attractions involving many local groups, schools and organisations. Santa duly appeared to distribute sweets to the youngsters among the very large turnout and veteran Rotarian Baird Matthews performed the switching on ceremony.