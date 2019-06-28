Singing the praises of working together

A video featuring 200 health and social care staff and volunteers from across Dumfries and Galloway singing about ‘working together’ is gaining popularity across the Internet.

Nearly 32,000 people have watched the recently uploaded video which sees everyone from a GP to the general manager of ICT to care home staff help promote the work which takes place across the region’s health and social care partnership.

A spokesman for the partnership, which provides the majority of adult social care services, said: “There have been significant changes in the structure of Scottish health and social care over the last few years, but we were aware that people might not realise just how integrated things have become under the partnerships. We licensed the rights to the song ‘Lets Work Together’, as popularised in the 60s by Canned Heat, and set about creating the video entirely in-house – utilising the skills of the men and women who work and volunteer within the partnership.”

The video can be found on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/y5hca2qh and at https://youtu.be/8JViQnB3Law.