Seeking the region’s Heritage Angels

Time us running out to find those who have played a special part in caring for, recording and celebrating South Lanarkshire’s heritage and historic environment.

And groups and individuals involved in heritage projects in the area are being urged to enter the Scottish Heritage Angel Awards before nominations close on Friday, June 29.

Last year’s awards honoured a range of diverse projects across the country, from the restoration of the Grade A-listed former office of the Fairfield Shipbuilding & Engineering Company in Govan, to the full-scale reconstruction of an Iron Age roundhouse in Dumfries and Galloway.

The awards scheme, which this year will take place in Glasgow in October, is open to groups, individuals, volunteers and professionals across Scotland,

Susan O’Connor, director of the Scottish Civic Trust, said: “The Scottish Heritage Angel Awards is about honouring the contribution made by those groups and individuals who rescue, record and celebrate Scotland’s historic buildings and places - many of whom volunteer their time. The awards also provide an important opportunity to recognise the positive difference that heritage projects make to local communities all over the country.

“I’m looking forward to this year’s nominations, which are sure to showcase the fantastic work being undertaken to support and promote our historic environment.”

Launched in 2014, funded by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation (ALWF) and run by the Scottish Civic Trust in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland (HES) and Archaeology Scotland, awards seek to celebrate both groups and individuals who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to promote, protect and, in many cases, rescue Scotland’s heritage.

Full details on how to enter or how to nominate someone else for an award can be found at www.scottishheritageangelawards.org.uk.