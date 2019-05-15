Scotland’s fox cubs need your help!

The Scottish SPCA is appealing to animal lovers to donate much needed food for the fox cubs in their National Wildlife Centre in Fishcross.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is currently caring for 28 fox cubs and it is struggling to keep up with the appetites of the tiny mammals.

Centre Manager Colin Seddon said: “As we are now in fox cub season, we are going through a lot of the food they eat which is puppy meat.

“We are currently caring for 28 fox cubs and it can be a struggle to keep up with the demand for food.

“This year our naming theme is ‘The Muppets’ and so far we have Rizzo, Animal, Pepe and Prawn.

“Anyone who comes across fox cubs, that have their eyes fully open and their ears pricked who aren’t injured or in distress, should keep a distance and check back in an hour or two as vixens will often move their cubs from one location to another and if they are disturbed, they will leave the cubs and come back for them later.

“Often, vixens will not live in the same area as her cubs and will only return at night to feed them.

“If a cub is found above ground with eyes closed or only partially open, then it needs our attention. If a cub is found like this or if a cub is injured, ill or has been orphaned and needs our help then please call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999 for advice.”

Puppy meat can be purchased from the wildlife centre’s Amazon wishlist or if you are in the area, dropped off at the centre at Fishcross, Clackmannanshire between 10am and 4pm.