Ross wins national business award

Ross Bark from Stranraer picked up a top award recently for his entertainment business The Road Runner.

Ross took home the Community Award from this year’s Scotland’s Business Awards grant final, which was held at the Marriot Hotel in Glasgow.

As well as operating a successful business, Ross is also a keen runner and dedicates his time and energy to raising funds for many local charities through his passion for the sport.

Ross said: “I was absolutely amazed and over the moon to win this fantastic award as I was representing Dumfries and Galloway.”

This year’s awards had sold out for the first time and more than 550 regional winners gathered in Glasgow for the Grand Final following

There were 14 qualifying regions across Scotland in the 12-month competition process, with winning businesses featured from all of them.

The winners were decided by a combination of public votes, mystery shoppers and the competition organisers visiting the business premises personally.

Scott Somerville, head of presentation, said: “This is a very significant milestone for the national competition. Remember we are trying to maintain business interest in a competition which takes 12 months to compete in.

“It’s great to see our winners from 2017 coming along like Dumfries and Galloway and Ayrshire. Those guys have had to wait almost a year on these results. More and more businesses are appreciating what we do and how we do it.”