Ronan raises funds for local foodbank

A kind-hearted youngster from Newlands has used his artistic flair to raise money for a local foodbank.

Ronan Macaskill, 5, who is in primary 2 at Tinto Primary School has raised more than £100 for his local foodbank, the Auldhouse Community Foodbank.

A keen artist since he was a baby, Ronan spent most of September painting and drawing and sold off his artwork, producing more than 25 pieces which were quickly snapped up.

Ronan’s aunt Joanna Boyle said: “Fundraising and helping others less fortunate is always something that has been encouraged in our family.

“Last year donations of blankets were given to the Scottish SPCA, but this time Ronan came up with the idea all by himself.

“At school, he had learnt about harvests and his teacher has been talking aboutfoodbanks.”

Joanna continued: “He came home and said that this year he wanted to do something to help with foodbanks.

“We are all so proud of him – he’s such a great wee boy.

“I think that even the foodbank were a bit overwhelmed with his donation.

“They were great, they showed him around and he spoke with families who were there.”

She added: “The charity is short of food and donations at this time of year when it’s getting colder and a lot of people are struggling with bills so the foodbank was really pleased with his fundraising.