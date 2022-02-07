Richest pets in the world revealed - with one dog worth £366 million plus

They may appear as ordinary household pets, but some four-legged friends are worth fur-nomenal sums, with one particular dog worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

All about Cats created an ultimate list of the world’s wealthiest pets, and used social data and instagram earnings to reveal a list of the highest earning and most influential pets today.

Some of the figures associated with cute and appealing cats and dogs are eye-watering.

The world’s top 10 wealthiest pets are named as;

Gunther, dog, net worth of £366.9m

Cat Nala, net worth £73.4m

Olivia Benson, cat, net worth £71.2m

Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla and Luke, dogs, net worth £22m

Jiffpom, a dog, net worth £18.3m

Choupette, cat, net worth £9.5m

Pontiac, dog, net worth £3.7m

Doug the Pug, dog, net worth £1.1m

Tucker, dog, net worth £1.1m

Marutaro, dog, worth £1.1m

The research revealed that;

The world’s richest pet is a German shepherd known as Gunther VI.

Gunther VI is owned by the Gunther Corporation who also manage the dog’s estate and fortune, and through real estate investments his inherited fortune has increased from $80 million in 1992 to the $500 million reported today.

The world’s second richest pet (and the world’s richest cat) is Nala, who has a net worth of $100 million.

The world’s most influential pet is a fluffy Pomeranian known as Jiffpom.

With a follower count of almost 10 million. Jiff has two Guinness World Records, has featured in Katy Perry’s music video for Dark Horse, and has published his own book titled I am Jiffpom. Jiff rakes in $32,906 per instagram post.