Heatwave Britain: 14 cheaps ways to stay cool

Keep your cool as swelters by following these simple and cheap tips

As the weather hits record-breaking temperatures, the penny-pinching pros from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have researched and revealed hot weather hacks to help Briton’s cope with warm temperatures.

Among the advice is freezing sheets and wearing wet socks at night to help you fall asleep in the hot weather.

Other tips include creating a homemade sprinkler using a plastic bottle and freezing aloe vera in an ice cube tray to help soothe sunburn.

John Stirzaker from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “Nothing beats sunny days and warm evenings, but that doesn’t stop us Brits from complaining about how uncomfortable the heat can be. And the heat is extreme right now.

“Luckily there are a number of low-cost hot weather hacks we can use to make the heat more bearable.

“From making homemade cooling mists to applying deodorant to your feet, these tips will help alleviate several common summer gripes.”

Here are NetVoucherCodes.co.uk’s top tips for keeping cool this summer:

Homemade cooling mist

Add a few drops of peppermint extract to a spray bottle of water, and when you’re feeling hot, mist yourself with it. The mint will make you feel extra cool as the water evaporates.

DIY sprinkler

If you don’t have a sprinkler attachment for your hose, attach an empty two litre plastic bottle to the end and poke some holes it in.

Create your own fan

Simply take a piece sheet of paper or a thick piece of card and fold it into a hand fan to keep you cool.

Freeze a bottle of water

Freezing your water bottle gives you the ideal constant stream of ice cold water that’ll keep you cool throughout the day, not to mention it also makes a great ice pack.

Aloe ice cubes

Aloe vera is great for soothing sunburn. You can go one step further by freezing aloe vera gel in an ice cube tray.

Deodorant… for your feet

When your feet get hot, they tend to slip around in your shoes. Prevent blisters by applying a thin layer of roll-on deodorant to reduce slippage.

Sun cream storage

Keep your SPF lotion in the fridge to feel refreshed and cool each time you apply it throughout the day. You can do this with day-to-day moisturisers and creams too.

Wet socks

When the heat really cranks up and nights become unbearable, place a towel at the bottom of your bed and slip on a pair of socks that you’ve soaked in cold water. Then, point a fan at your feet. This will help keep your body cool.

Freeze your sheets

Another tip to help you fall asleep on those humid nights: pop a few pillowcases in a sealed bag in the freezer and put them on your pillows ten minutes before you go to bed.

Shut out the sun

Keep blinds and curtains closed through hot days to shut out the sun and stop rooms from overheating.

Avoid the oven

Turning on your oven or stove during a sweltering day is asking for trouble, as the last thing you need is more heat in the house. Try preparing foods from the fridge to keep cool, like salads or sandwiches.

Homemade ice lollies

Easy, fun and a great way to keep your kids occupied, creating different flavoured ice pops is a terrific way to provide a quick burst of coolness on a hot day.

Take a warm shower

Taking a mildly warm shower gradually lowers your bodies’ temperature, making you feel cooler for longer.

Rinse your wrists