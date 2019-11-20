New Scottish cola drink - made from heather

The world’s favourite soft drink has been reinvented with a premium Scottish twist.

Alba Cola, designed for people looking for a new cola drinking experience and a contemporary change from the big brands, has been launched in time for St Andrew’s Day by Chris Ewing and Niall Holmes of the Caledonian Cola Company.

The new premium craft drink is made with lightly carbonated Scottish water and a buzz of heather botanicals, contains less sugar than large brands and comes packaged in a sleek black can with a gold unicorn, Scotland’s national animal on the front.

The brand’s slogan ‘A take on the traditional’ reinforces the cola’s call to people to try something different.

The idea for the soft drink was born when entrepreneur and ex-Motherwell footballer Chris noticed the popularity of regional colas in France and spotted a gap in the market for a cola from Scotland.

He got together with musician Niall, who had been working in the food and drink industry for over 15 years. Together they tasted and tweaked the recipe to perfectly balance the heather botanicals in the cola and are now launching what they deem the best cola around into cafes, stores and bars around Scotland, packaged in a can with a fitting sleek new look.

Chris said: “People in France would frequently ask for a cola made from their region over the big brands and I knew there would be a market for the same kind of thing from Scotland with its own wonderful food and drink and culture.

“Consumers are drinking less alcohol and looking for new premium soft drinks or mixer experiences. Niall and I got together to develop the brand further and the result is Alba Cola which in our opinion has to be the best looking and tasting cola around!”

Niall added: “The reception we are getting when people see and taste it is fantastic. It really is such a versatile cola with a refreshing taste and we look forward to seeing what people think of the world’s favourite soft drink reinvented with a premium Scottish twist.”

The cola also appeals to the health and environmentally conscious as it contains only natural sugars, and 20% less sugar than the big brands, is vegan friendly and comes in recyclable aluminum cans.

It is currently stocked in a range of independent retailers, cafes and bars around Scotland, with plans to roll out further afield into the New Year, priced from £1.40/330ml can.

Visit www.albacola.com or email info@albacola.com to find a stockist near you.