New funding for enegy efficient social housing

Social housing landlords will be able to make their properties more energy efficient, with money from a £3.5 million decarbonisation fund.

Local authorities and housing associations will be able to use the fund on projects that improve energy efficiency and decarbonise heating, for example when installing solar panels or air source heat pumps.

Announcing the fund during a Scottish Parliament debate, Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “This funding reflects our commitment to tackling fuel poverty and improving energy efficiency.

“As well as assisting social landlords in decarbonising their heating , the Fund will also encourage innovative thinking and fresh ideas, and is open to expressions of interest from today.

“This is part of more than £5 million of additional funding to support the Energy Efficient Scotland: Transition Programme, which will continue to provide a mix of advice, grant and low cost loans to support property owners over the next two years.”

Funding will be available to Local Authority and Housing Association landlords across 2018/19 and 2019/20. The majority will be front-loaded, requiring spend in the current financial year.