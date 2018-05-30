National award recognises Chloe’s leadership skills

A Stranraer teenager received a national award from Police Scotland recently for her voluntary work with the force in the community.

Chloe Trussler, a Police Scotland Youth Volunteer received a National Leadership award at this year’s Police Scotland Youth Volunteers Annual Awards, held at Police Scotland College, Tulliallan.

The Police Scotland Youth Volunteers are supported by Scottish Government, Young Scot and YouthLink Scotland and are represented in all but two local authorities in the country.

All volunteers participate in a range of activities aimed at instilling values of citizenship and public service. They also gain a practical insight and understanding of Police Scotland, and its values and priorities. The training includes working with police officers to learn about the rank and structure of the police, as well as a range of specialist functions.

Youth volunteers also become involved in working with a range of partners to support initiatives and projects in their local community.

The awards were a culmination of 22 local awards ceremonies held by individual groups across Scotland, each of which presented individual awards for Police Knowledge, Commitment, Leadership, Adult Volunteer of the Year and Youth Volunteer of the Year.

Each local winner was given the opportunity to be nominated for three regional awards representing Police Scotland’s North, East and West territorial command areas. These three winners then represented their region as nominees for the prestigious national awards.

In addition, 56 youth and adult volunteers received long service awards for three years’ service to volunteering with the PSYV in their communities.

Assistant Chief Constable John Hawkins, who has responsibility for the programme, said: “The PSYV offers a fantastic opportunity for young people to become actively involved in volunteering opportunities in their communities. Programmes such as this clearly demonstrate the fantastic contribution that Scotland’s young people are making to society today. Our youth volunteers are giving something back, and this awards ceremony recognises the tremendous dedication and positive outcomes that these young people deliver in their local communities.

Annabelle Ewing, Minster for Community Safety & Legal Affairs attended and said: “It was fantastic to attend the National Awards of PSYV to celebrate the work and contribution that young people are making across local communities in Scotland.”

“This year we have dedicated a whole year to celebrating young people. We want our young people to have a greater say in decisions that affect their lives at a national and a local level that will create a lasting legacy into the future and these awards recognise the dedication of the young people that have taken part.

“I congratulate you all for your hard work and dedication and a particular congratulations to the nominees and award winners.”

Insp Craig Rankine, PSYV National Coordinator said: “I’m delighted to recognise the achievements of our volunteers from across the country. PSYV would not be the success it is today without their incredible efforts. Our 2018 awards celebrated the achievements of so many wonderful people, who go above and beyond, to give back to communities across Scotland.”