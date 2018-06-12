My Pod hitting the road for Year of Young People

The mobile youth centre My Pod has been rebranded as part of the region’s celebrations for the Year of Young People 2018.

Dumfries and Galloway Council is keen to get My Pod out to as many events and communities as possible over the summer to help share the message of the Year of Young People and to promote opportunities on offer for local youngsters.

The Year of Young People aims to celebrate the personalities, talents and achievements of young people across the region and showcase the best of Dumfries and Galloway to the rest of Scotland.

Over the next six months, young people will be offered the opportunity to participate in a wide range of experiences as part of a programme of grassroots activities, include activity days, taster sessions, volunteering, community projects, and trips.

Six months into the year, the region has already hosted a number of signature events including the Under 20s World Ice Hockey Championships and the LGBT National Youth Gathering.

More exciting youth events are planned for the rest of the year, including Youth Beatz, the National Young Leaders Festival, and a show stopping closing event for the region.

My Pod is a popular attraction at all for events, providing a seating area for young people, youth information, games consoles, DJ decks, its own electric supply, and inflatable games.

My Pod is available for all kinds of community events throughout the year to promote opportunities for young people aged 8 to 25 years to get involved.

Councillor Adam Wilson, Young People’s Champion, said: “My Pod is already a valuable and well used resource in our Youth Work Service so it is only right that it is re-branded for the Year of Young People 2018. My Pod is seen regularly at events and is always a popular attraction. I’d encourage any organisation organising an event to book now.”

To book My Pod, email yoyp2018@dumgal.gov.uk