There is no need to suffer debt alone as CAS launch new campaign

Money Advice coordinator Carol Benzie launches the campaign

D&G CAS revealed over the last year it saw 602 clients in relation to debt and dealt with 1228 debt enquiries.

The charity reports a combination of furlough ending, cuts to universal credit, high energy bills and increased costs of living has created a situation where many local households have found it impossible to make ends meet or repay existing debts.

As a result, the CAB is launching the local arm of the national Citizens Advice campaign, “Debt Happens. You’re Not Alone”.

Money Advice coordinator, Carole Benzie, said: “With the cost of living increasing daily for all of us. Those that can least afford it are realising spiralling debts that they simply can’t manage.

“Our campaign is all about reaching out to those people, telling them that they’re not alone, and that support is available. All they have to do is contact us.

“Debt is a horrible situation to be in. It can affect your mental health and relationships as well as your finances.

"We understand that it can be hard to seek help, and we recognise there can be shame and stigma attached, but debt is nothing to be ashamed of.

"Our advisers are not judgmental or critical. We just want to help. It’s what we do every day.

“Our advice is completely free, you should never have to pay to receive debt advice, and charities like ours are here to help with debt or money worries.