Maximising benefits for older people in Dumfries and Galloway

The Benefit Maximisation team has ensured residents have received more than £4m

The Benefit Maximisation team take referrals from the public as well as pro-actively identify residents who could potentially be entitled to benefits such as Pension Credit, Attendance Allowance and Carers Allowance .

In 2020/21 the team handled 1,556 referrals from older people and successfully assisted them to claim additional benefits to the value of £4.26m.

These additional benefits include: £1.95m in Attendance Allowance for 558 customers; £872,000 in Pension Credit for 254 customers, £149,000 in Council Tax Reductions and Disregards for 148 customers.

This is an average annual increase in income for the 1,556 of £2,700 per annum.

The team not only assist people to claim additional benefits, but also ensure all Council Tax reductions and disregards are claimed and any other local complimentary services.

The team will signpost customers to other services that may also be of assistance.

Older Peoples Champion, Councillor Andy Ferguson said: “The work our Benefit Maximisation team carry out to help residents of all ages is fantastic.

"As Older Peoples Champion, I obviously have a vested interest in the assistance that our elderly residents of the region are receiving.

"The numbers shown above are a real demonstration of the help out there that is readily available.”