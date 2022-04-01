Council agrees nearly £2.3m of support to alleviate cost of living crisis

The funding was approved at a meeting earlier this week

The Finance, Procurement and Transformation Committee this week agreed to distribute cash from the Local Authority Covid Economic Recovery (LACER) fund.

Support will be provided to families in four ways –

· Increasing the direct cash payment for Holiday Food Provision for pupils in receipt of free school meals to £20 per week;

· Providing a £350 direct cash payment to approximately 3,600 people who have received a Crisis Grant or Community Care Grant in the last 12 months;

· Providing a £350 direct cash payment to approximately 200 people who have experienced homelessness in the last 12 months;

· Providing a £350 direct cash payment to 500 people in financial difficulty who rely on the council’s CareCall Service;

Committee chairman Councillor Adam Wilson said: “Too many families across the region are already struggling with the cost of living crisis, and having to choose between putting on the heating and eating.