Louis is a rail eco hero to region’s commuters

Green-fingered volunteers behind award-winning railway station gardens received warm praise from an admirer when they notched up an open day first.

Dumfries and Galloway MP Alister Jack, a regular train user, has long been impressed by the greenery, blooms and well-kept look of the grounds, buildings and platforms at Dumfries Station.

And much of it is down to the unpaid dedication of Wigtownshire man Louis Wall.

The MP was able to personally thank Louis and his fellow station gardiners on Sunday when the station hosted its debut Scotland’s Garden Scheme charity open day.

Mr Jack heard how Louis regularly travels from his home at Mochrum to tend the Dumfries Station gardens. He is also a founding member of the South West Railway Adopters Gardening Group, which looks after more than 20 stations on lines linking Gretna, Glasgow and Stranraer.

There are several all-year gardens at Dumfries Station and displays on the platforms, plus floral and landscaped areas with a wildlife and Biblical theme.

Mr Jack said: “Louis and the team do an amazing job in brightening up the station.”