Long-established hotel up for sale

A well-known hotel near Lockerbie has been put on the market with an asking price of more than £2million.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co is selling Dryfesdale Country House Hotel, a four star hotel in Dryfebridge, on behalf of its current owner.

The well-maintained country house hotel currently boasts a four star rating from the Scottish Tourist Board.

Dating from 1762, the original Georgian property is set over two floors and has been significantly extended over the years to include conservatory-style extensions and a new single-storey bedroom wing.

It now offers a total of 29 en suite letting bedrooms, including a number of garden suite rooms and four poster suites.

The hotel is set in picturesque grounds including five acres of mature woodland and boasts large function and conservatory rooms.

With the grounds and function facilities combined, it is has become established as an extremely popular venue for weddings, functions and conferences, and also sits near a golf course.

Additionally, there is a three-bedroom cottage to the immediate rear of the hotel, which is currently utilised for staff purposes, included in the sale.

Glen Wright, current proprietor, has owned the hotel for 15 years.

He said: “Following 15 years of successful and profitable trading I am looking towards future business projects.”

Stuart Drysdale, Associate Director at Christie & Co is handling the sale and praised the hotel’s facilities.

He said: “The Dryfesdale is well established in the area and is perfectly sized for wedding parties and conference events, benefitting from its excellent transport links.

“The accommodation throughout reflects the four star standard and recent improvement work has been carried out. As such the hotel is presented in truly walk-in condition.”

The Dryfesdale Country House Hotel is on the market through Christie & Co for offers in excess of £2,300,000.