Local backing for fly-tipping action

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson is backing plans by the Scottish Conservatives to tackle the scourge of fly-tipping.

Mr Carson, who is his party’s spokesperson on the natural environment, wants to see Community Payback Orders used for those who do not pay fines.

Figures from Police Scotland show that they recorded just 61 fly-tipping offences last year, even though environmental bodies suggest the total is more than 60,000.

The plan is being led by Mr Carson’s Scottish Conservative colleague, Margaret Mitchell MSP, and would also see councils given the same powers which are currently available in England and Wales to recover fly tip clean-up costs and allow vehicles used to dump waste to be seized.

Commenting Mr Carson said: “Fly-tipping is a real scourge on our landscape, which is one of our biggest assets across Galloway.

“It is clear that there needs to be more action taken against those who carry out fly-tipping, which is why I welcome these plans to give local councils more powers as well as greater use of Community Payback Orders.

“By giving local councils the power to tackle this ever growing problem, we can hopefully see a reduction in the number of offences.”

Fly-tipping is especially a scourge in rural areas such as Galloway where remote country roads late at night often become illegal ‘cowps’ for all sorts of waste, ranging from household to demolition debris.