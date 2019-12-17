Kids can travel for £1 on Stagecoach buses

Stagecoach West Scotland is spreading the festive cheer by bringing back its ‘Kids go for £1’ offer this Christmas.

Stagecoach launched this year’s festive offer at Ayr Bus Station with a special visit from Santa who took a break from his busy schedule to hand out advent calendars to the company’s young passengers.

The ‘Kids go for £1’ offer is available every weekend in December and through the school holidays until Sunday, January 5. Up to four children aged 15 or under can travel accompanied by an adult on all of Stagecoach West Scotland’s bus routes for only £1 per child, while all children under the age of five will still continue to travel for free.

‘Kids go for £1’ tickets are available to buy on board all Stagecoach West Scotland services in Ayrshire, including the Isle of Arran, Glasgow, Cumbernauld and Dumfries and Galloway excluding specific night services.

Fiona Doherty, Managing Director at Stagecoach West Scotland, said: “Christmas is always a really busy time of year as families do lots of travelling to meet relatives and friends, go to parties and visit the shops.

“Taking the bus is already a cost-effective way to travel across the West of Scotland so we hope that bringing back our ‘Kids go for £1’ offer this Christmas it will allow families to make a significant saving when travelling with Stagecoach throughout the festive period.

“We’d like to wish season’s greetings to all our passengers and wish you all the very best for the New Year ahead.”

Further information is also available at the Stagecoach website: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/west-scotland