Junior eco-warriors shocked at rubbish

When two youngsters came to holiday in Portpatrick, it didn’t take them long to follow the example of Sweden’s ‘green’ girl activist Greta Thunberg and become mini-eco warriors.

As proud mum Fiona Hunter looked on, her 11 year-old daughter Morven and 13 year-old nephew Michael Hutchieson started to conduct an impromptu litterpick amongst the shoreline rocks - and within 15 minutes had collected a pile of washed-up plastic bottles (pictured).

Explained Fiona, from Hamilton: “This was collected by them from only a small section of the rocks and in only a quarter of an hour. I think this draws attention to the problems our environment is facing and how this up-and-coming generation are concerned enough to want to help.

“I was so proud of them for doing this even though I know this is just the tip of the iceberg.

“It just highlights the effect plastic is having on our environment and oceans.

“It’s a subject that has featured heavily in school. After they carried out their clean-up, they were both asking why can people not just put their rubbish in the bin?”