Ill-gotten gains diverted to help Wigtown community project

Wigtown Festival Company has received a cash boost £6,706 for local creative and cultural activities during its Year of Young People 2018 programme.

The money has come from the Cashback for Creativity fund, supplied by the Scottish Government, which redistributes the proceeds of crime for the benefit of young people.

The company’s latest project, ‘Board’, will take place over three days in June. Beginning with work in schools to engage those particularly at risk of exclusion, before opening up to the wider youth community, the project will give young people the opportunity to work with established local artists to create large pieces of art using various media.

Poetry and prose will also form a large part of the project which will culminate in a public exhibition of the artworks in Dumfries during the summer and Wigtown Book Festival in September.

Anne Barclay of Wigtown Festival Company said “We’re thrilled to receive support from CashBack for Creativity to run an interactive multi-artform project for young people in Dumfries later this year. Board will see young visual artists and writers collaborate to create work inspired by each others creativity. Devised by the young adult planning team at Wigtown Book Festival, Board offers young people the opportunity to think big and create bold work as they express themselves making work for the community to enjoy. To stay up to date with Wigtown Festival Company’s work, visit wigtownbookfestival.com.