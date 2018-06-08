Honours recognition for community stalwarts

Three Galloway residents have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for their work in their local communities.

Stuart Thompson has been made an MBE for services to the community in Gretna and Annan; Julie Ann Joseph from Dumfries, chief executive of Common Thread Ltd has received an OBE for services to charity and to childcare provision in Scotland while Marie Ann, leader at St Columba’s Playgroup in Annan, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to early Years Education and the community in Dumfries and Galloway.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell congratulated all three for their contributions over the years.

He said: “From charity work to public service, the remarkable and heart-warming contribution these recipients make on a day to day basis is integral to our society. I offer my congratulations.

“The Queen’s Birthday Honours recognise some of Scotland’s outstanding volunteers, community leaders and public figures. None are more deserving than pillars of the Dumfries and Galloway communities, Julie Joseph, Stuart Thompson and Marie Dunbar who between them receive an OBE, an MBE and a BEM after dedicating so much of their lives to a wide range of local causes in Dumfries, Gretna, Annan and further afield.

“Founding Common Thread in 2004, Julie has worked tirelessly to provide childcare provision across Scotland.

“Not only has she created important and excellent care environments for children but has also contributed vastly to the research of Dance Movement Psychotherapy leading to her inclusion into the Cochrane review into adolescent depression.”

“A convener of Annan Riding of the Marches, Stuart is a role model and inspiration for approximately 100 volunteers; leading fundraising activities and the organisation of the annual Riding event which attracts thousands of people.

“Stuart also helps put a smile on faces of children across Scotland and northern England by training and providing voluntary Father Christmases through his ‘Santa School’. Remarkably, he’s found time to make such an extraordinary contribution to communities while holding down a full time job with the MoD for 40 years.

“For her services to the children of the community, Marie truly deserves her recognition after dedicating so much time to the playgroup in Annan. Individuals like Marie make the community of Dumfries and Galloway a wonderful and welcoming place to grow up.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate these three deserving recipients of Honours, their reach is felt across our constituency.”