Make these sustainable changes at home to help with cost of living

Over a third of people across the UK believe this to be the case, but actually, greener living will save you money.Recent figures show almost six million UK households are struggling to pay domestic bills including mobile phone, landline and broadband, with the cost of living squeeze forcing many to cut back on essentials.With UK energy bills set to rise to £3,600 annually this winter, and interest rates up by 0.5 per cent, millions of Brits believe that making sustainable changes to their homes and businesses would pile on more expense.

SaveMoneyCutCarbon experts are keen to dispel this myth, and share actionable ways in which consumers can integrate eco-living in their homes for less.As the cost of living crisis bites, six in 10 people are worried about affording basic domestic bills and household goods, while 26 per cent admit to placing sustainable alternatives to the bottom of their lists.

There is constant advice encouraging the use of items such as plastic straws, and recycling more, or driving less, but people remain ignorant of changes they can make that will save them money in the long-term.

Small changes in the home can make a big difference

Recent research found that just under 40 per cent of the nation are aware of rising energy bills but haven’t changed their behaviour as a result because they don’t know how.

SaveMoneyCutCarbon has listed five actionable swaps for homeowners and renters to consider ahead of the looming price hike:LED Lighting

Converting to LED lighting is simply the most efficient and best light-quality solution, and could help save up to 90 per cent on energy as well as reducing maintenance costs. It provides flicker-free, natural lighting that has flexible controls with motion sensing and daylight dimming.Infrared Panel Heaters

Infrared panel heaters are maintenance-free and simple to install, and up to 60 per cent more energy efficient than conventional convection heating. No plumbing is needed – just a power source.Smart Plugs

With a Smart Plug, it is possible to regulate when your electricity is running, and which areas use it most. You can set routines for your electronics to turn on only when they're needed, and some will turn devices off and on. You can adjust timings, and this is all controllable through your smartphone, or with your voice.Electronic Basin Taps

Four per cent of the UK's energy usage is used in pumping and processing water each day. Electronic basin taps can reduce water consumption by up to 70 per cent. They have a temperate control sensor that detects hand movement, so water only runs when needed.Switch off appliances at the mains

Estimates vary on how much ‘vampire energy consumers’ cost every year but they can be as high as £95. Most households will use around £30 in electricity by leaving devices plugged in.

The average amount of energy consumed by gadgets on standby or in a non-active state is between nine per cent and 16 per cent of a home’s total energy bill.