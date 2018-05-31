Health authority takes inclusive approach to dementia awareness

Dementia Awareness Week begins on Monday and a range of activities will be taking place across the region.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway has joined Alzheimer Scotland in hosting events aimed at promoting this year’s theme, which is ‘Making sure nobody faces dementia alone’.

Julie Garton, Alzheimer Scotland Dementia Nurse Consultant, said: “A diagnosis of dementia and then coming to terms with the illness can be very difficult - especially if that person does not have family to rely upon for support.

“This year’s national Dementia Awareness Week is themed on the principle that people should not have to face dementia on their own, and the result is a range of activities aimed at promoting an inclusive, supporting approach for those touched by the illness.

“Within Dumfries and Galloway, events include a film screening, dementia-friendly disco and an Open Day at Dumfries Dementia Resource Centre on June 4.”

In addition to the range of events, information will be available to promote Dementia Awareness Week and the support which is available.

And next week the giant atrium at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary will host a stand jointly manned by volunteers from Alzheimer Scotland and the NHS – providing copies of This is Me and a wide range of information for people with dementia, friends, family and hospital staff.

Other events organised solely by Alzheimer Scotland are being promoted by that organisation.

Further information is available from Alzheimer Scotland by telephoning 01387 261303.