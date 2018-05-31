Green fingered volunteers sought to help maintain New Lanark gardens

As the country prepares to celebrate Volunteer Week, New Lanark is looking for green-fingered ground and garden volunteers to join its team of enthusiastic helpers who look after the Roof Garden and Clearburn Natural Picnic and Play Area.

Hundreds of events will be taking place across the country to mark the week, which runs from June 1-7 and recognises the contribution volunteers make to their local communities.

For many charities, such as New Lanark, the week will also be a chance to showcase the range of volunteering opportunities on offer.

In this instance, volunteers who are enthusiastic about plants are being sought to help with the finer details of the popular roof garden. It was planted out almost nine years ago, and some areas need to be re-visited. Volunteers will be asked to clear out parts which have become overgrown, replace plants which have died out and add some new ones to refresh the planting scheme.

Tasks will include regular weeding and dead-heading to keep the garden tidy, trimming shrubs and herbaceous plants to maintain their shape, planting bulbs and new plants as required, splitting mature herbaceous plants, nurturing the herb planters and photographing and blogging about the garden.

Volunteers are also invited to assist with New Lanark’s Clearburn Picnic and Play area which was established in September 2014. Tasks will include helping with the upkeep of its features which were designed and partially constructed by local children and volunteer groups, including a living willow and a sensory path.

Paige Hughes, New Lanark’s World Heritage and volunteer officer, said: “Do you have a Green Thumb? Do you enjoy gardening but perhaps don’t have a space of your own? We are currently looking for Garden & Grounds Volunteers to assist us in maintaining our outdoor spaces, including our Rooftop Garden, and Clearburn Natural Play & Picnic Area. This will involve planting and weeding and digging. For this opportunity you will be Volunteering as part of a team and supported by our Maintenance Team. Get in touch if you would like to find out more.”

Further information can be found at http://www.newlanark.org/world-heritage-site/volunteering.shtml