This week’s Galloway Past Picture is taken from the Galloway Gazette files and shows a group of local anglers with their trophies.

There is no information on the back of the picture but it looks like it was taken in the mid-seventies from the look of the fashions on display.

If you recognise anyone from the picture and have any knowledge of what it was about and where it was taken please contact Galloway Gazette reporter Louise Kerr by telephone 01671 403029 or email her at louise.kerr@gallowaygazette.com and we will publish the details in next week’s Galloway Gazette.