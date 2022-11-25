What a feast

In fact, the ‘bring a board’ TikTok trend has become a global phenomenon the past couple of years. Influenced by the classic charcuterie board, not only are they incredibly popular now, but they can be extremely tasty.

The trend involves each person attending the event bringing a different snack board, each with its own theme. Snack boards are a fun and memorable way to engage your guests when you successfully combine the right ingredients.

Wren Kitchens has put together several delicious snack boards that represent some of the qualifying countries taking part in the World Cup this year. Each puts a twist on the traditional charcuterie board by including fun snacks for each country. These boards are super easy to prepare and will create a fun environment whilst watching the football. Perfect for getting each guest to bring a different country board to the next hosting party.

Bring-a-Board Country Themes

France

• Cheese – brie, camembert, cheddar, gouda, stilton

• Meats – dry-cured salami, cured ham, Pâté

• Fruits – grapes, strawberries, raisins, blueberries, cherry tomatoes, fig jam

• Other snacks – olives, pickles, tapenade, salted nuts

• Sweet snacks – macarons, Baba au rum, petit fours

Spain

• Cheese – Manchego, Iberico, Cabrales, Mahón

• Meats – cured chorizo, Serrano ham, salchichón,

• Fruits – grapes, dried apricots, cherry tomatoes, blueberries

• Other snacks – Marcona almonds, Castelvetrano olives (pitted), Caponata

• Sweet snacks – churros, Buñuelos, polvorones

Argentina

• Cheese – Reggianito, Mar del Plata, Fresco

• Meats - turkey, salami, prosciutto

• Fruits – grapes, prunes, dates

• Other snacks – walnuts, almonds, peanuts, canned octopus

• Sweet snacks - Dulce de leche, medialunas, alfajores

Brazil

• Cheese – Queijo Minas, Queijo de Coalho

• Meats – Alcatra, Lombo

• Fruits – grapes, acai, blueberries, dried mango

• Other snacks – Biscoito de polvilho, pastel, coxinha

• Sweet snacks – Brigadeiro, quindim, tapioca pancakes

Germany

• Cheese – Cambozola, Rauchkäse, Butterkäse

• Meats – salami, Sommerwurst, Mettwurst

• Fruits - apple, grapes, strawberries, cherry tomatoes, broiled grapefruit

• Other snacks – pretzels, beer radish, pickled eggs

• Sweet snacks – butter biscuits, speculoos cookies, fruit Quark pastries

USA

• Cheese – Manchego, brie, cheddar, stilton

• Meats – peppered salami, chorizo

• Fruits – apple, grapes, blueberries, raspberries, pear halves

• Other snacks – peanuts, pretzels, potato chips

• Sweet snacks – chocolate chip cookies, popcorn, brownies

Denmark

• Cheese – Esrom, Danbo, Mycella

• Meats – stegt flæsk, Rullepølse, beechwood smoked salami

• Fruits – raspberries, grapes, strawberries, blackberries

• Other snacks – Tarteletter, red cabbage, pickled herring

• Sweet snacks – Danish pastries, pancake balls, Kammerjunker, Vaniljekranse

Note: Crackers and bread are an important part of your charcuterie board. You can layer your appetisers on top for a combination of scrumptious flavours. Condiments are also a fabulous addition to a charcuterie board, such as honey, fancy mustards and chutneys.

