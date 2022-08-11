Aldi delivers trend-led luxe for kids

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi's soft toys and furniture for children is always sure to please.

Give the nursery a sleek designer-look with Aldi’s set of sage coloured metal furniture.

Including the Bedside Table (£49.99), Chest of Drawers (£119.99) and Wardrobe (£124.99), the furniture looks brilliant as a set or added individually to any room and is unbelievably under £300 for the full set.

For kids that love crafting or enjoying afternoon tea with their toys, the Children’s Table and Chairs (£49.99) are the perfect playroom addition. Each set comes with two chairs – sure to add a touch of woodland wonder to any nursery.

Aldi bedside table , chest of drawers and wardrobe

Brighten your child's room with new furniture from Aldi and add a unique touch to the environment.

Don't miss out on incredible savings for quality furniture that your kids are sure to enjoy. From Aldi’s bedside table and wardrobe to chairs and drawers, there is so much on offer to benefit from.

Shoppers can update nurseries with a nod to the jungle trend with Aldi’s cheeky Hanging Monkey and Swinging Sloth Soft Toys.

Habitat at Argos Mia Kids Table & 2 Chairs

The loveable long armed characters look fantastic hung from little ones’ bed posts and curtain poles, but parents will have to be quick - priced at just £6.99, the jungle friends won’t be hanging around for long!