Find a home for BB

My Name is BB and I need to find a new home before the beginning of November.

My elderly owner is moving to America so his daughter can look after him, as he needs more than just my help now. I’m getting on in years too and would like to swap my lovely quiet home with him for another similar one.

I do not like dogs and would prefer to be the only pet in my new home. I like a quiet life and sharing my space with calm, like minded, gentle souls. A retired couple or single person, who would like to share their lives with me, would be ideal. I like to visit the garden for short spells, but my favourite place is on my owner’s bed.

If you think you can offer me my final home to live out the rest of my days, please get in touch by email: cpwigtownshire@btinternet.com or phone on 0345 371 259.