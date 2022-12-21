Could making a festive feast be any easier than this?

It’s a time of celebration and loved ones, and there is little better than sharing in the joy of the season over lovingly prepared festive food. This year, 44 Foods, the game changing online food retailer that’s fit for the future, has hand-selected the highest quality ingredients and produce for your Christmas feast with the planet in mind. So, you can rest assured that sharing in the warmth of the season can be done with the same love for the environment.

From everything you need for the main event, including fresh, flavourful produce, to beautifully British, hand-picked cheese selections, to the perfect gift bundles for the foodies in your lives, 44 Foods is a one-stop shop for irresistible festive foods that nurture people and planet.

They are pioneering a revolution in food shopping that’s fit for the future: while other traditional grocery stores tap into the growth of convenience culture, they don't deliver next day. And they're proud of it. This is because 44 Foods don't store fresh food, they order exactly what's needed directly from producers, then pack and send it to your door. No perishable food sitting around in warehouses or on supermarket shelves, losing freshness or quality. This means you get a longer shelf life at home and more chance to use your great tasting ingredients: for example, a two-rib roast from 44 Foods has a minimum 10 days shelf life in your fridge, compared to 4-5 days from a supermarket. With Christmas being one of the most challenging times for food waste with millions of food items going to the bin1, take a positive step to help cut down on waste and shop more mindfully with 44 Foods.

Mmmm, now that's a cheese board to be proud of.

Read on to discover the hand-selected, delicious range for your festive table.

The Main Event

Everything, Done & Dusted: Pork Dinner for Six

Looking to get your Christmas shopping all ticked off in one go? This bundle pairs the beautiful high-welfare Pork Loin from Buttercross Farm, packed with festive flavour thanks to its spiced rum, cranberry and orange zest stuffing, with fresh, flavourful and quality veg sides; and not forgetting the Pigs in Blankets! Everything that you need to ensure satisfied guests who know you’re a host out to impress.

Nothing nicer than some deliciously light salmon with a squeeze of lemon.

Just out for the centrepiece? This mouth-watering main is also available to order by itself: roast along with rosemary and garlic to add the final crown to your Christmas table.

Bundle contains:

Pork Loin with Rum, Cranberry and Orange Stuffing (1kg)

British Potatoes for Roasting (2kg)

British Baby Parsnips (500g)

X2 Baby Carrots (200g)

X2 British Baby Brussels Sprouts (200g)

X2 British Purple Sprouting Broccoli (250g)

X2 Pigs in Blankets (6)

RRP: £37

Pork Loin with Rum, Cranberry and Orange Stuffing

RRP: £18

Life on The Veg: Vegetarian Roast Bundle for Four

If you’re thinking of a meat-free Christmas, or you’re looking to put on a spread for the veggies and vegans in your life, the Sgaia Vegan Garlic and Rosemary Roast is a deliciously special centrepiece for an unctuous and indulgent dis that’s just made to be smothered in gravy. Married up with all the must-have sides for an all-in meat-free Christmas meal, sorted.

Bundle contains:

Sgaia Garlic and Rosemary Roast (1kg)

British Potatoes For Roasting (2kg)

British Parsnips (500g)

X2 Baby Carrots (200g)

X2 British Baby Brussels Sprouts (200g)

X2 British Purple Sprouting Broccoli (250g)

RRP: £30

Just the Sides: Christmas Essentials Bundle for Six

For those who planned out the crowning glory of the table but are still looking for the freshest quality veg for sides worthy of your table, look no further than the Essentials Bundle. Featuring the who’s who of the Christmas dinner with only the freshest quality produce from hand-picked suppliers who are fairly remunerated.

Bundle Contains:

British Potatoes for Roasting (2kg)

British Baby Parsnips (500g)

X2 Baby Carrots (200g)

X2 British Baby Brussels Sprouts (200g)

X2 British Purple Sprouting Broccoli (250g)

X2 Gluten Free Pork, Sage and Caramelised Onion Stuffing (300g)

X2 Pigs in Blankets (6)

RRP: £28

It’s Not Christmas Without…All-Butter Mince Pies

These are everything you want mince pies to be: handmade, all-butter and utterly indulgent. Using a traditional mincemeat recipe and baked to perfection, they’re ideal to welcome in guests for a festive catch up, served with a dollop of brandy butter.

RRP: £5.95

Christmas Cheeseboard Bundle

What is Christmas without a true journey into the best of British cheeses? With everything you’ll need for a show-stopping cheeseboard, this bundle is a one-click wonder featuring all the classics, from Stilton to the ever-popular Snowdonia Black Bomber. Grapes and crackers included, this is sure to hit the spot.

Bundle contains:

Potted Stilton (200g)

Tracklements Cheese Collection Gift Pack - containing Apricot and Ginger Chutney, Apple and Cider Brandy Chutney, Green Tomato Chutney and Caramelised Onion Marmalade

Snowdonia Black Bomber (200g)

Original Sourdough Crackers (105g)

Shorrocks Lancashire Bomb (230g)

Honeyrose Organic Date & Walnut Toast (110g)

Somerset Driftwood Goat Log (215g)

Westcombe Cheddar (200g)

Green Grapes (500g)

RRP: £60

Christmas Savoury Treats Box

Hosting a gathering, soiree, or just drinks and snacks? Savoury treats is the name of the game here, and this bundle has all those delicious nibbles that are perfect alongside a cocktail or glass of bubbly. With three stunning cheeses paired with premium cornichons and, of course, mince pies, you can make sure you’ve got all your nibbles sorted with just one click.

Bundle contains:

Cotswold Brie (140g)

Westcombe Cheddar (200g)

Snowdonia Black Bomber (200g)

Tracklements Cheese Collection Gift Pack - containing Apricot and Ginger Chutney, Apple and Cider Brandy Chutney, Green Tomato Chutney and Caramelised Onion Marmalade

Cocktail Mixed Nuts (140g)

Original Sourdough Crackers (105g)

Turkey and Cranberry Pie (236g)

All Butter Mince Pies (6)

Biona Organic Cornichons (Drained Weight 190g)

RRP: £50

Christmas Breakfast (Or The Morning After…)

Bloody Mary Kit Bundle

Feeling like there might be quite a lot of celebration this season - or know someone who’s got quite the packed calendar…? From the breakfast of champions to staving off those pesky hangovers, the Bloody Mary Kit Bundle makes a perfect gift, featuring premium British vodka alongside the best of ingredients for the ultimate spicy cocktail. Simply add ice and enjoy!

Bundle contains:

McIlhenney Co.Tabasco Pepper Sauce (57ml)

Biona Organic Vegan Worcester Sauce (140ml)

Brecon Five Vodka (70cl)

X2 Lemon (single)

Celery (500g)

Tomato Juice (1L)

RRP: £30

Beechwood Hot Kiln Smoked Salmon

A mainstay of the festive season is a beautiful piece of smoked salmon and this hot kiln smoked number from premium suppliers MacNeil’s is a beauty. Ideal for champagne breakfasts and vol au vent canapes, the completely hand-produced, beechwood-smoked fillet is carefully topped with a pepper crust for layered, unctuous flavour.

RRP: £8.95