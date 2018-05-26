CEO in the saddle to see Scotland

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) boss Francesca Osowska will cycle through Dumfries and Galloway this week as part of a 1300-mile journey through Scotland.

This third leg of her trip will began in Ayr and involves stops enroute including Newton Stewart, Carlaverock and New Galloway.

She will visit SNH offices at Ayr, Newton Stewart, and Dumfries. She will also meet with the Galloway Glens Landscape Partnership and Galloway Fisheries Trust and visit Cairnsmore of Fleet and Caerlaverock National Nature Reserves (NNRs).

Part of her route will include the Red Kite Trail and the week will culminate with her attendance at Scotland’s Moorland Forum Summer Meeting. Throughout the seven legs of her cycle challenge, Francesca will visit all of SNH’s offices and a number of nature reserves to meet as many of SNH’s 723 staff as she can

Francesca said: “As soon as I was appointed CEO, I knew I wanted to meet all our staff – and, as a keen cyclist, it wasn’t long before I shared my idea of cycling to each location. SNH’s aim is to connect people with nature, and I hope to be an exemplar of that during my cycle.