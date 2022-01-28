Nissan Micra replacement to be all-electric city car

Nissan has announced that it will launch an all-electric city car to replace the Micra as its entry level model.

The new model, specifically for Europe, will arrive in 2024 and will share its underpinning with the revived Renault 5 EV.

The new model was announced as part of a £19 billion five-year investment in electric vehicles by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

The 2030 Roadmap will see the partner brands launch 35 new EVs between now and 2030, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It will also see massive investment in the Renault ElectriCity plant in northern France.

The new Nissan EV will be built at that plant on the Alliance’s new CMF-BEV platform, which will also be used for the production version of the Renault 5 EV concept. By 2030, that platform will form the basis of 250,000 cars a year from Nissan, Renault and Alpine - Renault’s new performance wing.

The brands say compared with the current Renault Zoe compact EV, the new platform will offer cost savings of 33% and cut power consumption by 10%. Cars built on the new platform will be capable of covering up 249 miles on a single charge.

“This all-new model will be designed by Nissan and engineered and manufactured by Renault using our new common platform, maximizing the use of our Alliance assets while maintaining its Nissan-ness,” said Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta.

“This is a great example of the Alliance’s ‘smart differentiation’ approach. Succeeding our iconic Micra, I am sure this new model will provide further excitement to our customers in Europe.”

The new Nissan compact EV will share its platform with the new Renault 5

The broader Alliance strategy will see multiple models from the three brand share platforms in the name of simplification and cost savings. Five platforms will underpin 90% of all EV models from the brands by 2030.

As well as the compact EV platform, a dedicated commercial LCV-EV system will be launched with the Renault Kangoo and Nissan Town Star - the replacement for the e-NV200 van. A more basic platform will be used for budget models such as the Dacia Spring and in Japan a new ultra-compact EV system will be used for kei cars.