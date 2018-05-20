£10,000 grant for community groups

Community groups in Scotland that help local people look after their hearts can now apply for a regional grant up to £10,000, thanks to national charity Heart Research UK and Subway.

The Heart Research UK and Subway Healthy Heart Grant is available for original and innovative projects that promote heart health and reduce the risk of developing heart disease in the community. Projects should aim to promote activities such as cooking skills, healthy eating, improving physical activity levels and mental wellbeing, all with a focus on a heart healthy lifestyle.

The £10,000 has been raised locally in Subway stores throughout Scotland, and through the nationwide Subway Helping Hearts Family 5K fun runs including in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Barbara Harpham, Chief Executive at Heart Research UK, says: “The aim of our partnership with the Subway® brand is to encourage people to make good healthy choices and give practical help to do so. This grant will help even more people learn how to look after their heart health and lead healthier, happier and longer lives.”

Sacha Clark, Marketing Director for Subway in UK and Ireland, said: “Subway is delighted that through our partnership with Heart Research UK this funding is now available. Subway® stores in the region have enjoyed fundraising and, combined with money generously donated by our customers in store, we’re proud to be able to offer this grant in Scotland.”

Applications open from Friday 18 May and closes on Monday, July 2.