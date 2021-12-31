Wigtown welcomes new trustees to take festival company forward

Cathy Agnew is delighted to be joining the team at Wigtown Festival Company

The organisation is best known for the annual Wigtown Book Festival, but also runs an ever-growing programme of events year-round, including the Big Bang science festival and the Big DoG family book festival.

It is also being supported by EventScotland to run a whole series of projects for Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022.

The new board members are arts and cultural activist and consultant Cathy Agnew and the writer and commentator Gerry Hassan.

Sandra Mcdowall, WFC chair, said: “We are very fortunate to have two new trustees of such a high calibre joining us and I am sure they will make a tremendous contribution to ensuring that WFC thrives and continues to increase the number and range of events and activities it runs.”

Cathy founded the CatStrand arts and visitor centre in New Galloway and the Moat Brae national centre for children’s literature and storytelling, as well as being the long-serving chair of DGU, an independent charity that champions and supports the arts.

She said: “Having been involved with WFC for a number of years, but very much from the sidelines, I'm delighted to be joining the team in a more formal and strategic role.

“What's exciting to me is not just the annual book festival, but the huge amount of other activities that take place throughout the year which bring an energy and vibrancy both to the local community and the whole of the region.

Gerry Hassan is a professor of Social Change at Glasgow Caledonian University, has written and edited 30 books addressing the major political, constitutional and social issues of our time.

He said: “It is great to become a member of the board of WFC; a pioneering organisation about books and ideas, discussion and participation.