Walking through history in Kirkcudbright this summer

The Kirkcudbright town walks offer a guided tour of the historic centre of the medieval port and burgh, granted a royal charter in 1455, and at one time defended by a town wall and gates of sufficient strength to withstand an English attack in 1547.

Starting and finishing at the Information Centre, the tour proceeds over the Moat Brae to the High Street and down to the Tolbooth, then to St Mary Street and back by the parish church to Harbour Square.

The route is a walk through time from the medieval period to the present day, and introduces many colourful characters and surprising events from the town’s past.

A walk through Kirkcudbright is like travelling through time from the medieval period to the present day

Although a little out of town on the road to Gelston, the setting and history of Kirkcudbright or St Cuthbert’s kirkyard makes it well worth seeking out.

It is particularly important as the site of the original kirk of St Cuthbert, possibly built sometime in the period 750-850, which gave the present town of Kirkcudbright its name, and the site of the most southerly Viking burial in Scotland.

There is much of historical interest besides this, not least the variety of gravestones and the individuals commemorated on them.

Of particular note is the headstone of Billy Marshall – the ‘Gypsy King’ – which records that he lived to the age of 120.

For safety reasons places on the town walk tours must be pre-booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/kirkcudbright-town-walk-tickets-315219258287

The town walk takes place every Tuesday evening from July 12-August 16, starting at the Information Centre in the Harbour Square at 6.30pm and lasts approximately an hour and a half.

Kirkyard tours take place on Wednesdays at the following times: July 13 (7pm),

July 20 (2.30pm), July 27 (7pm), August 3 (2.30pm), August 10 (7pm) and August 17. (2.30pm).

Each lasts approximately one hour, meet at the kirkyard gate and pre-booking is not required.