VisitScotland reveals top images of Dumfries & Galloway for 2021

Eve, the blonde-haired Highland Cow calf, was captured by Kitchen Coos & Ewes for #Coosday

The photograph of Eve, the blonde-haired Highland Cow calf, was captured by Kitchen Coos & Ewes (@kitchencoosandewes) on their farm in New Luce last February.

Featured as part of the popular #Coosday series it received more than 56,000 likes when it was shared on VisitScotland’s Instagram account.

Neale McQuistin, from Kitchen Coos and Ewes, said: “Our highland cow experiences appeal to people living all over the world so Visit Scotland’s #Coosday series has been an invaluable way for us to reach that global audience.

The Book Shop in Wigtown promoted Scotland’s National Book Town

“Continuing to build our social media presence during a period when international travel has been restricted, has been time well spent for our business.

"Six months ago, we secured a deal with a large American tour operator that wants to bring their coach parties to our farm on 25 dates during 2022/23.

"Independent travellers from the USA also started to arrive at our farm as soon as travel was permitted recently and more family groups from the USA and Canada have booked for later this year.

“A small business like ours could never have achieved that without the power of social media combined with Visit Scotland's global reach.”

An image of the Book Shop in Wigtown featuring a cosy armchair and surrounded by hundreds of books was ranked second most popular post for the region.

The image, which was captured by @traveltwo_, received almost 40,000 likes when it featured in November, highlighting Scotland’s National Book Town as a winter break destination.

The third highest performing post was by @packthesuitcases, a colourful image of a winding lane in Kircudbright that attracted more than 36,000 likes.