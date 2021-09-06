Vikings to set up camp in Galloway

The Crossmichael encampment will allow visitors to be immersed in viking life

The location of the encampment, near the Crossmichael marina, has been chosen as it is just across the water from where the Galloway Hoard was discovered in 2014.

The vikings, provided by Cluaran Historical Interpretation project and the Galloway Longfhada, will be setting up camp from September 16-19 to immerse people in the rich tapestry of life in Galloway in the Viking era.

Support from Historic Environment Scotland and the National Lottery Heritage Fund means that the weekend days are free for the public to attend from 10am-5pm, while the first two days are dedicated to school and youth group visits.

The vikings are experienced re-enactors who can give a great insight into the diversity of Galloway Viking culture, providing craft and cooking demonstrations, weapons maintenance and even a battle each day.

Helen Keron, education and community engagement officer at Galloway Glens, said: “The Cluaran and Longfhada Vikings give such a great insight into what life was like for our Galloway predecessors, this is going to be a fantastic day out.

"From getting on with their daily lives in the morning, the days take a more dramatic turn as the Vikings fall out, battle for supremacy and the victors bury their dead on Loch Ken.

"It’s going to be a great way to get the viking enthusiasm flowing as we all look forward to seeing the Galloway Hoard in person in Kirkcudbright over the winter.

"Thanks as ever to the National Lottery Heritage Fund and to Historic Environment Scotland, whose support lets us put on all these events for free.”

For more information about the visit of the vikings, including the daily schedule of demonstrations, visit https://gallowayglens.org/viking-encampment/. It is all outdoors so no booking is required.