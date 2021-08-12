Video encourages visiting Gateway to Galloway to make the most of your time in the area

Project officer Vanessa Gracie in a screenshot from the video

The short video, which has been launched on Stranraer Development Trust’s Facebook page, highlights the range of information and local produce that’s available from the Gateway to Galloway visitor information hub.

The video is part of the ‘Support Stranraer’ community building campaign, which aims to support Covid-recovery by encouraging people to feel good about enjoying local facilities and buying from local businesses.

Romano Petrucci, chairman of Stranraer Development Trust, said: “We are full of optimism about Stranraer’s potential, as a tourism destination in itself and as a regional hub for showcasing the very best of our local area. This wee video explains what Gateway to Galloway is, and what we have to offer.

“The team have done an outstanding job and their warmth, their friendliness and their enthusiasm for our town absolutely shines through in this video.”

It features Gateway to Galloway team members Vanessa Gracie and Amanda Horberry, and was created by local filmmaker Mark Simpson of Scarlett Visuals.

Amanda said: “Vanessa and I have had great fun making the video with Mark. We were being ourselves and wanted to showcase Stranraer at its very best.

“During our first month of opening, we had an astonishing 575 people visiting the Gateway to Galloway, people even came from as far away as Australia and New Zealand!

"Volunteers and staff were kept extremely busy, and it just shows how wonderful our town is as a summer destination.

“We are really keen to continue to build links with businesses in Galloway, and would love local businesses to get in touch, just pop in or call 01776 748778

Support Stranraer has been made possible with funding from the ‘Towns and Business Improvement Districts Resilience and Recovery Fund’ which was financed by the Scottish Government and administered by Scotland’s Towns Partnership.