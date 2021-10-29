UK Government funding boost for Galloway projects
The was good news in Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Budget this week for the transformation of the Old Town Hall in Whithorn.
The scheme to upgrade the Grade-B listed building to become a multiple-use museum and arts venue will receive £300,000 from the UK Government.
The project, being taken forward by The Whithorn Trust through a social enterprise, will have the bonus of equiping young people with traditional stonemasonry and joinery skills during the restoration.
An important aspect of the development will be the design's state-of-the-art energy efficiency.
Dumfries and Galloway MP Alister Jack, who recently visited the building, explained the Whithorn project was included as a first round recipient of the new UK Government Community Ownership Fund.
He said: "I believe this is a fantastic project which will secure the future of this important building and, together with other work going on in the community, will be a tremendous asset to Whithorn for generations to come."
The UK Government announced more than £172m direct investment for Scottish projects on Budget Day as part of their new community funds programme.
New Galloway Town Hall is to receive a grant worth £175,000 to help upgrade the building to create an accessible, functional, low emission space for community use.