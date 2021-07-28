Tour Series ends the season in Castle Douglas

Castle Douglas is set to welcome the Tour Series

On Thursday, August 12, elite men’s and women’s racing will take place on a 1.4km (0.9-mile) circuit around the Market Hill as a part of the CD Bike and Food Festival.

The circuit will include Queen Street, St Andrew Street, Church Street and Academy Street. Owing to Covid guidelines the event will be free, but ticketed, to limit numbers to 2,500 spectators.

Tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tour-series-castle-douglas-tickets-161620434069. Under-12s do not require tickets.

Each household within the race circuit will be supplied with wristbands allowing them to come and go as usual. Enquiries can be made at the CD Bike and Food Festival HQ in the Toffee Shop on King Street.

Councillor Adam Wilson, Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Events Champion, said: “Summer has well and truly arrived and an evening watching the Tour Series in Castle Douglas is a great way to get out again after the Covid-19 restrictions.

"The council has worked with several agencies and community organisations to plan this brilliant event, which can inspire many of us to take up cycling and support our town centres again.”

The Tour Series kicks off a weekend of great sport and food in Castle Douglas, as the ‘Food Town’ welcomes cyclists of all abilities and ages to participate in their own version of the elite races.

The CD Bike and Food Festival continues with criterium racing on August 13, a hilly time trial on August 14 and a gravel sportive on August 15.

Details of how to enter can be found at www.entrycentral.com/event/116585.

The festival will also showcase the best of locally produced food and drinks alongside demonstrations from renowned chefs.

Tour Series race director Mick Bennett said: “Castle Douglas will be a great finale for the Tour Series this summer.