The glory of stained glass revealed at All Saints
Visitors to All Saints Episcopal Church at Challoch will have a chance to hear about the history and making of its 10 stained glass windows from an expert in her field.
Susan Bradbury, from the Stained Design Glass Partnership in Kilmaurs, Ayrshire, will be giving a presentation at 2.30pm on Tuesday (April 19) at the church.
The Partnership has undertaken many conservation projects in Scotland and England for all sorts of buildings including homes, schools and libraries as well as chapels, churches and synagogues.
Interesting examples are a window larger than a tennis court for Norwich Union Insurance, and the Burns memorial window in Alloway Auld Kirk.
The windows at All Saints are the work of two eminent stained glass artists, Charles Eamer Kempe 1837-1907) and Charles Alexander Gibbs (1825-72).
The use of stained glass in churches stems from medieval times originally when the large majority of the population were illiterate. They were a way of telling bible stories and depicting saints, in vivid colours.
In the mid 1800's there was a revival of Gothic architecture, when many new churches and cathedrals were built and older ones restored leading to a revival of stained glass techniques
Tickets cost £5 (children under 16 free), and include a tea/coffee and a booklet about All Saints stained glass. To reserve a place email [email protected] or call 01465 821225.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Riverside Centre in Newton Stewart.