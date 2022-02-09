Take part in 10-year Biosphere review

GSAB group at Bruces Stone

Galloway and Southern Ayrshire was the first UNESCO Biosphere to be designated in Scotland and since 2012 has been working with a wide range of partners to support the development and delivery of a programme that encompasses conservation, education and building a sustainable economy.

Supported by three local authorities, South of Scotland Enterprise, NatureScot, and Scottish Forestry, their initiatives include the Biosphere Communities and Biosphere Certification Mark schemes, and the landmark PLACE in the Biosphere Project which ran between 2018-2021.

Among their ongoing work is support for the development of flagship cross-sector collaborations such as the Galloway Glens and Coalfield Communities Landscape Partnership schemes.

All UNESCO Biospheres internationally are required to report back to UNESCO every 10 years on key achievements and their plans for the decade ahead, and it is important that the reporting process includes an opportunity for local communities, businesses and individuals to participate.

Ed Forrest, director of the GSA Biosphere, said: “The decade since 2012 has brought unprecedented agreement on the importance of sustainability across all areas of life and work, as well as widespread recognition of the benefits of a participatory, community-led approach to climate action.

"Galloway & Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere is more ‘of its time’ now than ever before, and we are anticipating a dynamic future for our organisation and our partners as we work together to achieve a sustainable southwest.

"Planning what, where and how we should operate in the years ahead is undoubtedly the most important part of our Periodic Review and everyone on the Biosphere team is looking forward to seeing how the experiences, opinions and ideas of local people can be made a part of this.

"We would encourage anyone who has five or ten minutes to spare to go online, take our survey and have your say.”