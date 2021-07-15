South of Scotland bidding to become UK City of Culture
South of Scotland Enterprise (SoSE) is bringing together key stakeholders to develop a bid for the region to become the 2025 UK City of Culture.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 10:53 am
For the first time, the competition is open to areas and places joining together to apply for the title to be awarded to their local area.
SoSE chairman Professor Russel Griggs said: “There has been a transformational impact on communities which have previously been named UK City of Culture, and the change of criteria to allow areas and places to apply opens up an exciting opportunity for the region.
“This competition provides us an opportunity to show what we have to offer to the rest of the world, and I look forward to discussing further the exciting possibilities of such a bid with partners in the coming weeks.”