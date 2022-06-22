Roving robot aims to encourage more holidaymakers to visit Dumfries and Galloway

TA-M’s mission is to uncover the delights of Dumfries and Galloway and pave the way for more curious visitors

From marvelling at the Dark Skies starscape in Galloway Forest Park to going behind the scenes at Crafty Distillery in Newton Stewart, TA-M (The South of Scotland Adventure-Module) has been seeking out interesting landmarks, locals and experiences.

The roving robot is spearheading a new ‘Curiosity Starts Here’ marketing campaign launched by the South of Scotland Destination Alliance (SSDA) at https://scotlandstartshere.com/curious/ to showcase the myriad attractions of the south of Scotland.

The ‘Curiosity Starts Here’ campaign featuring TA-M will run across out-of-home adverts, radio slots, and social media.

A launch video featuring TA-M has been created on the Scotland Starts Here Youtube page revealing landmarks and attractions, from sandy beaches and star-lit skies to distilleries and encounters with the locals.

TA-M features robotic arms that can lift and grip objects, ‘expressive eyebrows’, all-terrain wheels, dilating iris eyes with LED lights, 3D printed body parts and solar panels to recharge in the sun.

Ross McAuley, chief executive of SSDA, said: “Dumfries & Galloway, along with the rest of the south of Scotland, is arguably one of the most unspoilt and stunningly beautiful parts of the UK.

"There’s so much to see, do and explore in the region – it’s one of the few parts of the country you can still truly discover.

“We’re delighted TA-M is feeding his curiosity by visiting some of Dumfries and Galloway’s top destinations and I’m sure he’ll inspire countless future visitors to follow in his tracks and experience all our region has to offer.

“I believe Dumfries and Galloway could be the best sustainable tourism destination in the UK, with the added advantage of the peace and quiet to take it all in and escape the crowds.