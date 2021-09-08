Return of a weekend of wild swimming at Loch Ken

Last year's event had to be cancelled, but returns for 2021

Starting from the Galloway Activity Centre, the swim is a family friendly event bringing swimming enthusiasts from all over the country.

On Saturday, 120 wild swimmers will venture into the water to take part in a 1km, 2km and 4km wild swim.

There’s something for the youngsters too, with a timed kids Splash! session, including parts of the activity centre’s Wobbly Waterpark.

As part of the weekend’s festivities, a group of swimmers will brave the waters after dark on Friday for the infamous Loch Ken Night Swim.

Swimming at night is an extra challenge for the adventurous swimmer and Loch Ken was one of the first venues to promote this.

The sight of a wave of swimmers slipping out into the dark, gently illuminated by their tow floats is an incredible sight to behold.

The weekend will round off on Sunday with Loch Ken’s first ever 10km end to end swim.

This is a real endurance challenge for the experienced swimmer taking in some of the most spectacular scenery in southern Scotland.

The Loch Ken Wild Swim is supported by EventScotland through the Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21 and Scotland’s Events Recovery Fund.

Director of the Galloway Activity Centre and keen swimmer, Richard Hermon, said: “Cancelling last year’s event was a huge blow to us and we’re so pleased to be back doing what we love.

"We will be taking extra precautions this year but in terms of the virus, swimming outdoors is very safe and we’re looking forward to welcoming both old and new faces to the loch.”

With the risks of swimming indoors during the pandemic, many have taken up wild swimming and discovered the invigorating pleasure of splashing into the cold!

Loch Ken is home to regular outdoor swimming groups where many found their love of this fast growing sport.

As with all outdoor activities, wild swimming carries risks and an organised event is a great way to get started.