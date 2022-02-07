Rally revs up to make its long-awaited debut on the roads of Galloway

The first Coast2Coast Rally was supposed to be held in 2020, but was postponed twice due to the pandemic

Although motor rallies often pass through the area they are usually restricted to the many forested regions and forest roads, but the proposed Coast2Coast Rally will be different as the competitive element will be staged on sections of closed public road.

The rally was the brainchild of Mull of Galloway farmer and amateur rally driver Jim Sharp has driven these roads countless times over the years and often thought they would be ideally suited to the sport.

Having competed on closed road rallies in Northern Ireland and the Duns-based Jim Clark Rally he long-hoped for just such an event on his 'home territory'.

A long time member of Machars CC he raised the subject when the Scottish Government passed the Act of Parliament which eased the process of allowing such events to be held on closed public roads.

Jim's local knowledge and contacts network provided the ideal platform for the club to seriously consider such an idea.

The pandemic scuppered the race’s debut in 2020 and again last year, but work continued to progress behind the scenes, and with additional support from Donnan Construction, SVM Port Services, Dumfries and Galloway Council roads department, local community councils, Stranraer Development Trust and Police Scotland, it is hoped the rally will take place on May 6 and 7.

The idea has already generated wide support from local people and businesses, for instance Neil Fisher of Tigh Na Mara Hotel in Sandhead has been so helpful to the organisers that a nearby rally stage will be named 'The Tig'.

He said: “The arrival of an event like this should be great for local business.

"It will bring new people to the south west corner of Scotland and introduce them to the South West Coastal 300, a 300 mile tour around the best that the area has to offer.

"According to a survey last year by the Scotland Staycation Index, Dumfries and Galloway was voted the second most popular destination after the Highlands and Islands.”