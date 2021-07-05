£25,000 available for heritage related projects from Galloway Glens

Anna Harvey and McNabbb Laurie from Galloway Glens are excited to have more cash to give out

Galloway Glens runs until 2023 and is undertaking a suite of projects up and down the Ken/Dee valley.

In addition to the headline suite of projects, there is also a dedicated Small Grants Scheme with payments of up to £5,000, which has so far awarded approximately £75,000 to 22 projects, from Kirkcudbright Bay to Carsphairn.

These projects have varied from festivals, events and activities, through to websites, community facilities and visitor attractions.

The next funding round has now been launched, with applications sought by noon on September 15.

For more information on how the type of project which is supported and how to apply visit https://gallowayglens.org/our-heritage-small-grants-scheme.

Galloway Glens team leader McNabb Laurie added: “The breadth of projects supported so far through the Small Grants Scheme has been exceptional.

"What has been particularly exciting is that a number of projects that have gone on to support our headline activities or have developed in their own right.

"I am particularly grateful for everyone who has given their time for free to make these projects happen, and to our funders including National Lottery Heritage Fund.”

Meanwhile, Galloway Glens and its partners are holding a summer programme of events until August 22.

Aimed at getting people out into the countryside and connecting with the region’s heritage, details of all events and how to book are listed on the Galloway Glens website under ‘Events’.

Galloway Glens education and community engagement officer, Helen Keron, said: “It’s so exciting to be able to plan these small-group outdoor events again, allowing us to reconnect with our communities and our landscape.

"Thanks to all our partners, who have put on an amazing array of events that explore the breadth and depth of our Galloway Glens heritage.