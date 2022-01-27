Programme of events uncover the hidden culture of Galloway

Jan Hogarth and Nic Coombey launch the Hidden Heritage programme​

Combines the work of the Galloway Glens Community Archaeology project, Can You Dig It (CYDI), and Dumfries Archival Mapping Project (DAMP), the programme has been compiled by the Galloway Glens Scheme.

It will uncover hidden secrets from smugglers caves on the coast at Kirkcudbright up through the Ken Valley and onto Carsphairn to the Green Well of Scotland.

The eight events, which run from February 9 to April 30, are online initially, with plans that – subject to Covid-19 guidelines – these will revert to ‘hybrid’.

Investigate Galloway’s Wells, with Professor Munro and Dr Hewitt sharing their history and stories.

Maps uncover the story of couples at Gretna/Gretna Green and place names in the Galloway Hills with an introduction to 3D and LIDAR mapping techniques.

Author and historian, Frances Wilkins tells the story of merchant, smuggler and slave trader David Currie of Newlaw.

Learn what The Scottish Commonty, The Midsteeple and the Queen of Sardinia have in common from Roland Spencer Jones (archaeologist from NOSAS) and Robert Athol (archivist for Jesus College, Cambridge).

Storytellers Mostly Ghostly will provide a spooky tour of Galloway’s darker past including witch trials and haunted mansion houses.

AOC and Rathmell Archaeology will give a talk about the excavation of two metal working sites at Loch Ken.

More map treasures are uncovered by reincarnated archivist Graham Roberts.

Experts and artists reveal some ancient traditions and contemplate our relationship with the environment on a walk to the Green Well of Scotland.

Galloway Glens education and community engagement officer Jan Hogarth said: “I love this programme as it weaves together experts from different disciplines, playfully taking us on an adventure through the geography, archaeology, history and art of the Galloway Glens cultural landscape.

"As people share their enthusiasm and expertise new discoveries are really possible, it’s very exciting!”